Blotter: Three arrested on alleged unspecified town code violations

Riverhead Police Department officers made the following arrests during the period from April 13-19:

Ebony Booker, 35, of Riverhead; Elder Augusto Gonzalez Diaz, 25, of Coram; and Gerald Josey, 65, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged unspecified town code violations.

Joshua Jamieson, 19, of Mineola; Latesha Moore, 37, or Riverhead; Dominick Haga, 34, of Flanders; Lawrence Conner, 32, of Riverhead; and Jessica Roberts Ruc, 43, of Hampton Bays were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr Jamieson was charged with two counts. Mr. Conner as also charged with alleged false personation.

Jacob Hayes, 32, of Coram; and Jose Coc Chamale, 38, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Latesha Moore, 37, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

John Grafer, 38, of Port Jefferson and Nicholas Artis, 31, of Mastic were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Justus Davender, 29, of Riverhead; Samuel Castro-Aldana, 25, of Guatemala; Ladislav Ruc, 43, of Hampton Bays, Jessica Roberts Ruc, 43, of Hampton Bays; and Aber (Alex) Saban Chamale of Riverhead were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.