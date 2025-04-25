Beloved SWR teacher and girls soccer coach Adrian Gilmore dies

Adrian Gilmore (pictured right) was the head coach of the Shoreham Wading-River varsity girls soccer team and taught six grade at the middle school. (File photo)

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District community is in mourning after announcing the sudden death of dedicated educator, soccer coach and mentor Adrian Gilmore.

Superintendent Gerard Poole confirmed Ms. Gilmore suffered a medical event on Tuesday afternoon at Albert G. Prodell Middle School and sent a letter on Friday informing the school community of her tragic passing.

“Adrian was not only a dedicated and passionate educator, but an outstanding coach, mentor, and source of inspiration to many generations of SWR colleagues, families and students,” Mr. Poole wrote. “For 20 years, Adrian served as a dedicated educator, most recently teaching sixth grade with unwavering commitment and care.”

In addition to be a respected educator, Ms. Gilmore led the SWR varsity soccer teams to county and state championships as a coach. She was honored as the 2019 Regional High School Coach of the Year for the Fall East Region and earned multiple Coach of the Year awards.

That same year, Ms. Gilmore celebrated her 100th career win. In an interview with the Riverhead News-Review in 2019, the late soccer coach expressed her love for coaching and how she didn’t “do it for the money.”

“I’ve been asked to coach other places, I have never wanted to leave,” she said in a previous interview. “It’s always just been about the community, and I’m proud to be a Wildcat and to represent Shoreham.”

Ms. Gilmore also previously coached lacrosse, as well as community programs and regularly involved her teams in community service efforts — “instilling values of giving back to countless individuals,” Mr. Poole said in his letter.

“More than her impressive achievements, Adrian will be remembered as a mentor for other coaches and teachers, a passionate advocate for children and a trusted colleague whose impact reached far beyond school walls,” Mr. Poole said in the letter. “Her legacy lives on in the countless lives that she touched as a teacher, coach and community leader. She will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Mr. Poole said the school district will honor Ms. Gilmore’s legacy in the coming days and share information on any memorial service once those details are available. Students, parents and staff are encouraged to use the school district’s grieving support resources during this difficult time.

Ms. Gilmore was also a mother to three children and wife to her husband, Tim. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in support of her family as they navigate healing, funeral expenses and daily needs during this difficult time. The community has surpassed its $50,000 fundraising goal with over $117,200 raised so far. Funeral arrangements has not yet been confirmed.