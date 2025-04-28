Theodore C. Carpluk, a longtime Southold resident formerly of Central Islip, N.Y., passed away at home Tuesday, April 22, 2025. He was 93 years old.

Theodore was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Bay Shore, N.Y., to Mary (Haynish) and William Carpluk. He was one of four children. After graduating from Babylon High School, he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served from 1952 to 1954, attaining the rank of private and being honorably discharged.

On Aug. 1, 1954, at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Babylon, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Eileen M. Carrol. Together, they had four children and eventually made their home in Southold. He was a life member of the Central Islip Fire Department (where he was a captain), a member of the Lions Club and a member of the American Legion. In his professional career, he owned and operated Carpluk’s Automotive Center in Central Islip and Southold until his retirement in 1999.

Predeceased by his siblings, William and Howard, Theodore is survived by his wife, Eileen; his children: William Carpluk of Arizona, Theodore Jr. (Kate) Carpluk of Jamesport, Christopher (Cynthia) Carpluk of California and Susan (Andrew) Athing of Southold; his grandchildren: Alexander, Christopher, Elizabeth and Jonathan; and his sister, Donya VanBuren of Peconic Landing in Greenport.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

