Robert Hayden Jenkins, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away Friday, April 18, 2025. He was 77 years old.

Robert was born Dec. 17, 1947, in Pittsburg, Calif., to Patricia A. (Cunliff) and Warren H. Jenkins. He was one of five children. After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1967 to 1969, attaining the rank of corporal. He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation and Rifle Sharp Shooter Qualification Badge.

On Nov. 15, 1970, he married the love of his life, Joan S. Doroski, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Together, they had three children and made their home in Cutchogue.

Robert was a retired Suffolk County Sheriff’s deputy. He was also the owner and president of Doroski Nursery Garden Center for 40-plus years, as well as a member of the Southold American Legion.

Predeceased by his siblings Kathy and Thomas, Robert is survived by his wife, Joan; his children: Robert (Catrin) Jenkins Jr. of Baltimore, Md., Steven Jenkins of Southold and Amanda, of Warwickshire, U.K.; his grandchildren, Lillian, Joshua and Teleri; and his siblings Warren and Vicki.

The family received friends Thursday, April 24, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, April 25, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.

