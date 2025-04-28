With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Stanley E. Riker Jr., who departed this life on his 93rd birthday, April 17, 2025. Born in Evanston, Ill., Stan’s remarkable life was marked by unwavering love, duty and adventure.

Only a few short weeks ago, Stan suffered the heartbreaking loss of his beloved wife of 66 years, Edith “Edie” Riker. Theirs was a love story that began in high school and endured a lifetime — a bond of rare depth and devotion.

A proud graduate of Ridgewood (N.J.) High School, class of 1951, Stan answered the call of duty, serving his country with honor in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he found his calling in public service as a firefighter with the Ridgewood Fire Department, retiring in 1984 as a captain.

Stan and Edie were adventurers at heart. From racing sports cars with the Sports Car Club of America to gently sailing the waters of Long Island and New England with their Peconic Bay Sailing Association friends, they shared a rich and beautiful life together. Their journey led them from Ridgewood, where they raised their family as active members of First Presbyterian Church, to peaceful chapters in Riverhead; Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Granville, N.Y.; and finally, Whitinsville, Mass. In every community, they built lasting friendships and touched many lives.

Stan was the son of Stanley E. Riker Sr. and Mary (Cairns) Riker, formerly of Ridgewood, and was predeceased by his brother, Ralph Riker of Wyckoff, N.J.

Stan is deeply mourned by his loving children: Joanne Riker of Northbridge, Mass., and Stanley E. (Marianne) Riker III of Sebastian, Fla. He was a proud grandfather to Alex J. (Lauren) Riker of Stow, Mass., and to Ryan Riker and Shelby Riker of Sebastian. His great-grandchildren, Ari and Liv Riker, brought him joy and laughter in his later years. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Moore of Wilmington, N.C.; his brother-in-law, Dave (Joan) Haldane of Toms River, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Stan’s steadfast integrity, sense of adventure and love of family and friends will be missed beyond words. May he now be reunited with his beloved Edie, and may their love sail on forever.

Visitation was held April 22 at Carr Funeral Home in Whitinsville. A military burial followed April 23 at Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, Stan would love to be remembered by a memorial donation to the Old Cove Yacht Club Youth Sailing Foundation at oldcoveyachtclub.com to share his love of sailing with young people.

