Paulette Marie Ofrias, a beloved resident of Southold, died Saturday, April 26, surrounded by her family. She was 67 years old.

Owner of Southold Pharmacy, president of the Southold School Board of Education and member of the Rotary Club of Southold, Paulette was a tireless advocate for everything she loved in life: her family, her friends, the pharmacy and the town of Southold. She was a business leader, educational champion and committed volunteer for many local civic organizations.

Born in Greenport and raised in Southold, she loved the North Fork, especially Southold. She was a proud “Left Over.”Paulette following in her father’s footsteps and worked at and owned the Southold Pharmacy for over 40 years. It was her passion, and she loved her employees and customers, treating them like her extended family. In 2014, she was honored by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce with the Business of the Year Award on behalf of the Scott Family Pharmacy. In 2020, the Southold Pharmacy was awarded The Suffolk Times’ Businesspeople of the year.

A member of the Southold Board of Educations for over 22 years —serving as president for the past 13 — Paulette was instrumental in creating greater opportunities for Southold students to succeed, laying the groundwork for a shared service model for the rest of the state. As board president, Paulette was responsible for establishing Southold High School’s track and athletic complex, something she was immensely proud of. Recently, she was the recipient of the SCOPE’s School Board Service Award, which recognizes individuals for having provided outstanding service to the district. Paulette was also active in the school’s Athletic Association, the Building and Grounds Committee and was a member of the Southold School Educational Foundation.

Additionally, Paulette was a proud member of the Southold Rotary, volunteered for St. Patrick’s Church CCD religious education and CYO basketball programs, and was the esteemed recipient of the St. Pius Award from the Diocese of Rockville Center. Paulette was a Trustee of the East End Health Plan and served on the East End Financial Group Advisory Board.

In 2017, she was named a Women of Distinction for her impact on the Southold community and legacy she established for future generations.

She is survived by her husband Gregory; her sons, Scott (Amy) of Nahant, Mass., and Patrick James “PJ” (Abigail) of Chichester, N.H.; her grandchildren: Scarlett, Dorothy, Tatum and Kollyns Poppy; her siblings: Michelle (William) Metz and Suzanne “Choo” (David) Fujita; and her several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 1, from 2 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Fr. Peter Garry as Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to LUNGevity would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral. appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

