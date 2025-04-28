Barbara J. Daly-Dohrman of Mattituck passed away peacefully Saturday, April 19, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 66.

Born in Glen Cove, N.Y., to Robert and Carol Daly, Barbara was a graduate of Westbury High School. She relocated to Laurel in 1977 with her family and grew to love the area. She worked various local jobs, including at the Southold Animal Shelter, and was a longtime member of the Laborers Union Local No. 1298. She kept workers and drivers safe as a flagger on road construction projects throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties for many years.

She was a lifelong animal lover: She worked with horses in her teens, bred and raised pugs with her husband and was loved by numerous cats. She greatly enjoyed fishing in the waters around the North Fork, clamming in the bay, growing plants and keeping up with the comings and goings of the box turtles in her yard.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Peter Dohrman, and her brother, Peter Daly. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Suzanne and Frederick Falchook of Stamford, Conn.; Michael Daly and Waveney Klaiber of Magnolia, Texas; Robert and Janine Daly of Antioch, Tenn.; and sister-in-law Betsy Davis of Peekskill, N.Y. Also surviving her are her niece, Grainne Daly, and her nephews: Terrence Daly, Conor Daly, Devin Falchook and Aidan Falchook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Fire Department, North Fork Animal Welfare League or an animal shelter or rescue of the donor’s choice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family. The family will honor her memory privately, as she requested.

