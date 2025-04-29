Edna P. Atkins of Riverhead passed away Saturday, April 26, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 71 years old.

She was born Dec. 20, 1953, in Cumberland, Va., to Junius and Mary (Brooks) Atkins. Ms. Atkins worked as a bus monitor for the Riverhead school district for many years. Loved ones recall her fondness for bingo and Jake’s 58.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert Gamble, and her daughter, Lykara Atkins, she is survived by her children, Junius Atkins of Riverhead and Alan Minter of Bellport, N.Y.; her siblings: Vincent Atkins, Waverly Atkins, Junius Atkins, Jeff Griffin, Rose Atkins and Sarah Atkins; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.