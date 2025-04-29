Marta E. Thomas of Southold passed away at home Monday, April 28, after a year-long battle with glioblastoma. She was 45 years old.

Marta was born in Southampton, N.Y., April 15, 1980, to Scott Thomas and Elisa (Lieblein) Ruroede. A 1998 graduate of Southold High School, she earned a degree from SUNY/Stony Brook in 2002 and then worked in sales at Port of Egypt Marine alongside her mother for many years.

After her first daughter was born in 2017, Marta became a stay-at-home mom while also helping to manage Cornell Oysters, her husband’s family business. In her free time, Marta was president of the Southold Mothers’ Club, and she loved yard saling, boating, genealogy, fostering dogs and most especially spending time with family and friends while enjoying a glass of red wine. She is known for asking 20 questions, having a sense of humor, and an outgoing, magnetic personality.

Predeceased by her mother in 2014, Marta is survived by her husband, Tom Cornell of Southold; her daughters, Lina and Vienna; her sisters, Erin Thomas of Portland, Ore., and Lisl Reuschle of Mattituck; her father, Scott Thomas of Vero Beach, Fla.; her stepfather, Andy Ruroede of Orient; her stepsister, Sandy Martocchia of Greenport; and six nieces.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a 529 college savings fund being set up for her children, or to Dylan Newman Forever 5 Foundation, would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

