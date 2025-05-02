Eleanor M. Koller of Riverhead passed away Saturday, April 19, 2025. She was 90 years old.

She was born in Queens Oct. 26, 1934, to Anna (Kelleher) and James Herbert. Ms. Koller worked as a librarian technician at Riverhead Free Library.

Predeceased by her husband, Eugene Koller in December 2012, she is survived by her children: Martin Koller, Kevin Koller, Christopher (Cheryl) Koller and Lorraine (Mark) Carter; as well as her five grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Monday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home is assisting the family.

