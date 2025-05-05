Leon Maurice Creighton of Greenport Village died Monday, April 28, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 53 years old.

Leon was born July 17, 1971, in Greenport to Rhonda (Crocker) and William Creighton. He was one of four children. He graduated from Greenport High School. In his professional career, he worked as a chef. He was also a member of the Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport.

Predeceased by his parents, Leon is survived by his children: Ryan Creighton, Jade Creighton, Leon Creighton Jr. and Cerenity Creighton; his grandchildren, Lucas Rodriguez and Jaxan Creighton; his siblings: Lavain Creighton, Warren Palmore and Charlene McIntyre; and his aunt, Stacey Crocker.

The family will receive visitors from 11 to noon Friday, May 9, at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. Homegoing Services will follow the visitation, beginning at noon, officiated by Pastor Natalie Wimberly. A repast will be held following the services at the Greenport American Legion from 4 to 7 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be private.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

