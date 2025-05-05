Timothy J. Bonczyk Sr., formerly of Riverhead, passed away Oct. 22, 2024, at the Vista Hospice Center in Naples, Fla. He was 65 years old.

Born in Riverhead Jan. 13, 1959, to Anne (Kulesa) and Raymond V. Bonczyk, he was a 1977 graduate of Riverhead High School and a member of the Riverhead High School boys soccer team. Mr. Bonczyk worked as a cook and sous-chef in various restaurants on East End and in Florida. Family and friends recall his love of the New York Yankees and how he enjoyed the music of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Jethro Tull.

Predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth Bonczyk and Raymond Bonczyk Jr., he is survived by his son, Timothy (T.J.) Bonczyk Jr.; his sister, Judith Wurtz; and his nieces, Melissa (Brian) Fiedler and Wendy (Michael) Turdo.

A memorial funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 15, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with interment following at the church cemetery.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

