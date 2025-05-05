Sadly, John J. Sterzenbach passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025.

He loved duck hunting, fishing and bird watching. He served in the Army, worked at Brookhaven National Lab and was a Boy Scout leader.

John his survived by his significant other, Carol Bauhs; his daughter, Christine; his son, Terry; his stepbrother, Barry; his grandchildren: Christian, Jacob, John, Kylie and Jessica; and his 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held Thursday, May 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Donations in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.

