John J. Sterzenbach
Sadly, John J. Sterzenbach passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025.
He loved duck hunting, fishing and bird watching. He served in the Army, worked at Brookhaven National Lab and was a Boy Scout leader.
John his survived by his significant other, Carol Bauhs; his daughter, Christine; his son, Terry; his stepbrother, Barry; his grandchildren: Christian, Jacob, John, Kylie and Jessica; and his 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held Thursday, May 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.
Donations in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.
