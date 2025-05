John Altiere of Jamesport passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025. He was 82 years old.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 10, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment with U.S. military honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.