Concetta E. Giordano, a cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away in Riverhead Monday, May 5, at the age of 76.

Born May 17, 1948, in Brooklyn, she was a beacon of love and strength, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and dedication.

For nearly 55 wonderful years, Concetta was the beloved wife of John Giordano, who preceded her in death. Together, they shared a deep love that intertwined their lives, especially with their fond memories of spending time by the water, their laughter echoing against the gentle waves. She often reminisced about their special moments, recalling how they celebrated life’s simpler pleasures side by side.

Concetta’s career as a pre-K teacher was marked by her profound love for children. Those fortunate enough to enter her classroom were enveloped by her warmth and generosity. She embraced each child with an organized and nurturing spirit, inspiring countless young minds. Her unwavering faith played a foundational role in her life, guiding her actions and enriching the lives of those around her. Concetta was dedicated not only to the education of her students but also to the devotion of her family. Her proudest accomplishments included raising two beautiful daughters, Lisa (Allen) Wenturine and Chrissy Giordano, and boasting about her adoring grandsons, Cristian and Hayden Wenturine, who were the lights of her life.

Family gatherings were always vibrant and filled with joy, as Concetta loved keeping in touch and strengthening those bonds. She was known for her generous spirit, often going out of her way to help others and show how much she cared. Her love for music and singing added a melody to her life, and she relished the happiness it brought to her family. Whether she was in her yoga class, enjoying Zumba or practicing Tai Chi, Concetta embraced life with an enthusiasm that was infectious.

Concetta is also survived by her loving sister, Maria (Guy Mangano) Fasulo, and her devoted brother, Rocco (Bernice) Fasulo. She leaves behind a rich tapestry of faith, love and devotion, woven through the hearts of her family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Concetta’s life at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where visitation services will be held Thursday, May 15, and Friday, May 16. A Mass in her honor will take place at St. Isidore R.C. Church, allowing all who knew and loved her to come together in remembrance and gratitude for a life beautifully lived.

Concetta E. Giordano may have departed from this world, but the love she shared and the memories she created will remain in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted mother, a proud grandmother and a treasured friend, shining brightly in our memories forever.

In lieu of flowers, the Giordano family requests donations be made on Concetta’s memory to either East End Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

