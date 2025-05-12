Marion West of Peconic Landing in Greenport, formerly of Laurel, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025. She was 96 years old.

Marion was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Lynbrook, N.Y., to Loretta (Herman) and Henry Kiesel. She was one of three children. Raised in Valley Stream, N.Y., she graduated from Valley Stream Central High School. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church in Valley Stream, where she was baptized and confirmed. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck and a member of North Fork Country Club. On March 29, 1952, at Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church, she married the love of her life, Arthur E. West Jr. Together, they had four children. In her professional career, Marion worked as a family leader, and a school bus driver for Veteran’s Transportation.

Predeceased by her husband, Arthur, and her son Tom West, Marion is survived by her children: James West of Selden, N.Y.; Kevin West of Valley Stream; and Sue Guido of Daytona Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren: Michele West, Danny West, Mathew Guido, Danielle Guido, Amanda West, Alix West, Austin West and Vivienne West; and her siblings, Henry Kiesel and Florence Faehner.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

