Ann Bertolini of Calverton, a devoted wife and mother, died Wednesday, May 7, at age 90.

Ann was born in Brooklyn, the daughter of Guilio and Jennie Di Paolo. In 1956, Ann wed Norman Bertolini at Our Lady of Loreto R.C. Church in Brooklyn.

Ann’s deep faith was the cornerstone of her life, and she conquered many hardships and chronic conditions with amazing strength. She took enormous pride in her children and grandchildren and was a wonderful sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will live in the hearts of her loved ones and will never be forgotten.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Norman; their baby daughter, Bernadette; and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Jimmy and Gloria, and Tony and Olga. Ann is survived by her children, Jeanna, Norman and Steven; her son-in-law, Steve; and her grandsons, Stephen and Zachary. She will be missed by her family and her many friends.

The family would like to express gratitude to the medical community who cared for Ann over the last 15 years, especially Dr. Alexander Zuhoski, Dr. Prateek Dalal, Dr. Carlson and Danielle, P.A.

Visitation for Ann’s close family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 13, at 9:15 a.m. at Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church in Wading River Tuesday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

