Nancy Sue Parker of Riverhead and Manhattan passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025. She was 88 years old.

Born Jan. 4, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., to Alexandria (Jones) and Guy Oscar Fugit, she earned her master’s degree and went on to become a psychotherapist.

Ms. Parker is survived by her two sons, Jud Parker and Carlo Guy Parker.

No services are planned as of this time. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.