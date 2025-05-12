John Pontino, lifelong Peconic resident, passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 5, 2025. He was 88 years old.

John was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Greenport to Catherine (Kasfrowech) and Lukas Pontino. He was one of four children. On Nov. 30, 1962, in Port Jefferson, he married the love of his life, Martha A. Yost. John was a wonderful husband, and father to his four step-daughters.

John was a very active member of the Southold Fire Department. In his professional career, John worked as a welder for the Suffolk County DPW in Westhampton. John also was a farmer, and farmed since he was a child until later years when the family sold the farm. At that point he went on to become a welder for Tebbins & Company in Center Moriches, before working for the county. He loved his car races and he shared a home with his beloved wife, Martha, in Ormond Beach, Fla., in order to see the Daytona 500 races.

Predeceased by his wife and two children, Judy Day and June Zackman, John is survived by his children Debbie (Timothy) Riley of Binghamton, N.Y., and Patricia (Peter) Gibaldi of Rocky Point; his grandchildren: Lori, Larry, Christina, Alfonso, Michelle, Kimberly and Sheila; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends May 9 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where Firematic services were also held and funeral services took place May 10, officiated by Father Mickey Bancroft. Interment followed at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Donations to a cancer research foundation of one’s choice would be appreciated.

Paid post