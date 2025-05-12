Donald E. Richert of Cutchogue passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025. He was 85 years old.

He was born April 15, 1940, in Brooklyn to Katherine (Froelich) and Edwin Richert. On June 26, 1965, Mr. Richert married Patricia Smith in Richmond Hill, N.Y. He worked as a police officer for the Village of Freeport for over 20 years. Mr. Richert was also a member of the Cutchogue Fire Department and the Mattituck Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; his children, Kenneth (Danielle) Richert and Gail (Stephen) Ammirati, both of Mattituck; his grandchildren, Brody and Riley Richert; and his brother, Roger Richert of Mattituck.

Donald’s family was everything to him. Whether he was traveling the world and making memories with the love of his life, building and racing cars with his son, coaching and teaching his daughter or cheering on his grandchildren. He was always happiest when he was surrounded by his family.

The family received friends May 8 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Cutchogue Fire Department services also took place. Graveside services were held May 9 at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

Paid post