The Rev. Rena L. Thompson, lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed away at East End Hospice Saturday, May 10, 2025. She was 64.

Born Dec. 2, 1960, in Riverhead to Walter and Rena M. (Herron) Thompson, she graduated from Riverhead High School in 1978. She served in the Marines from 1979 to 1983. Afterward, she worked as a clerk at Sound Vision Eye Care in Riverhead and was a member of Lakeville AME Zion Church in Manhasset, N.Y. Friends and family recall her love of ministering, mentoring and helping those in need.

Predeceased by her brothers Walter Thompson, Ronald Thompson, William Herron and Felix Thompson, the Rev. Thompson is survived by her siblings Beatrice Allen, Gregory Thompson and Paul Thompson, all of Riverhead.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Galilee Church of God in Christ, 87 Old Quogue Road, Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will be held immediately after the service at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.