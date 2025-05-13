Robert John Kent of Riverhead passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 76.

Born May 20, 1948, in Jackson Heights, Queens, to Stanley P. and Mary K. (Ladany) Kent, he is survived by a brother, Richard Kent, of Hollywood, Fla.; and a sister, Lori Kent (Tracy Wald), of Seattle, Wash.; as well as his domestic partner of 42 years, Margery Daughtrey of Riverhead.

Equally at home in the city and the country, Robert had wide array of interests and a lifetime love of learning. He received a bachelor’s degree from SUNY/Buffalo, studied forestry at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and received his M.A. in liberal studies at Stony Brook University in 1984. From 1978 to 1989, he led an outdoor activities program for 4-H at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County and then moved to the statewide Cornell Cooperative Extension Sea Grant and Marine Extension program and later retired as program coordinator.

Flowers will cheer us, or donations may be made to Church of the Redeemer, Mattituck; St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Riverhead; or the Catskill Center for Conservation and Development, Arkville, N.Y., in Robert’s memory.

Visitation is at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead on Friday, May 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Redeemer, 13225 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck, on Saturday, May 17 at 11:15 a.m.

