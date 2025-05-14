High school sports roundup: Blue Waves softball league championship game this Thursday

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Softball

May 13: Riverhead 4, Half Hollow Hills 2

With the win over Half Hollow Hills, Riverhead has put themselves in a position to win League I in back-to-back years. Trailing 2–1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Riverhead was able to score three runs to take the lead before Mya Marelli shut the door in the top of the seventh inning. Jordyn Kwasna hit 2-for-3 with two doubles, including an RBI and a run scored. Adriana Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Riverhead (15–2, League I) will travel to Patchogue-Medford (13–3) Thursday, May 15, at 4 p.m. to determine the league championship winner. A Riverhead loss would put the two teams with the same amount of losses, but Riverhead would cede the division due to head-to-head record.

Boys Lacrosse

May 12: Kings Park 17, Shoreham-Wading River 13

The Wildcats gave the top team in the division a true run for their money as they try to still qualify for the playoffs with just one game remaining on the schedule. Shoreham-Wading River (6–6, Division II; 6–8, overall) scored six goals in the fourth quarter to make the game tighter at the end. Had it not been for an eight goal scored third quarter by Kings Park, things may have ended quite differently. Andrew Cimino and Noah Gregorek both scored three goals. Lucas Diamond and Anthony Mullen added two apiece. SWR will host West Islip (10–2, Division II; 12–2, overall) on Friday, May 16, in a must-win game if they want any shot at making the playoffs.

May 13: Riverhead 13, Bellport 4

The Riverhead lacrosse team is finishing the season out strong with a big victory over Bellport. Though they’ve played to a 6–9 overall record, there’s been glimpses of what’s to come in the future with this overwhelmingly young group. Riverhead scored eight goals by halftime and were never really threatened against Bellport. Logan Dempsey scored five goals. Ryan Hunt and Ruairi McElhinney both scored twice. They’ll host Ward Melville to close out their season Thursday, May 15, at 4:15 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

May 10: West Islip 11, Shoreham-Wading River 7

It’s been a disappointing season for the Shoreham-Wading River girls lacrosse team that has been filled with talent up and down the lineup. The most recent loss against West Islip put them at 1–7 in Division II play. They’ve excelled playing against out of division foes, playing to a clean 5–0 record. Against West Islip, the Wildcats actually took a 3–2 lead heading into halftime, before giving up five goals in the third quarter. Maddy Herr led the way for the Wildcats scoring three goals, and Reese Marcario led the team with assists with four. SWR will host Sayville Thursday, May 15, with game time slated for 5 p.m.

May 12: Northport 17, Riverhead 4

After a promising start to the season, the Riverhead girls lacrosse team struggled the rest of the way, losing a few tight games and others by wide margins. After a 6–8 league season last year with most of the group returning, a leap into the playoffs seemed like the next logical step, but it wasn’t in the cards this year for the Blue Waves. Northport came out gunning against Riverhead, scoring 10 goals in the first quarter alone. Riverhead managed to score three goals in the fourth quarter before the game ended. Logan Pilon scored three, and Gabby Rossetti scored once.

Baseball

May 13: Mount Sinai 8, Shoreham-Wading River 0

With the loss against Mount Sinai, Shoreham-Wading River’s playoff hopes went down the tube. To make the playoffs, they needed to sweep the Mustangs in their final season series. After winning two of three against Rocky Point, they gave themselves a chance but just came up short at the end. Series losses against Kings Park, Islip and Sayville put them behind the eight ball to start the season. SWR (7–9, League VI; 9–9, overall) will host Mt. Sinai Thursday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. in their second-to-last game of the season.