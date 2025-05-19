Daniel W. Ball of Riverhead passed away Thursday, May 15, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 74.

Born in Queens Nov. 27, 1950, to Mary Agnes (Lloyd) and Chester Joseph Ball, he graduated from high school and went on to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. After his service, he worked as a custodian for the Eastport-South Manor Central School District.

Mr. Ball is survived by his partner, Richard McElroy; his daughter, Shannyn Ball; and his ex-wife, Donna Ball.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 21, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will take place at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be Thursday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.