John P. Nugent Jr. passed away peacefully Thursday, May 15, 2025, surrounded by his family at his home in Greenport.

John was born April 26, 1955, in New York City to Joan M. (Palumbo) and John P. Nugent Sr. He was one of three children. His father was a signalman for the U.S. Navy in World War II.

On July 8, 1984, in Miller Place, N.Y., John married the love of his life, Kathy L. Huslak. Together, they had two children, and would eventually make their home first in Mattituck, and then finally Greenport, where they resided for the past five and a half years.

In his professional career, John worked as a loan officer for HSBC and then as a self-employed process server, operating his own business for the past 10 years. John was an active member of the North Fork Anglers Fishing Club, and director of the Peconic Inline Hockey League from 2004 to 2009. His older son, Jack, is a submarine officer for the U.S. Navy. His younger son, Danny, is a successful audio engineer and production manager.

Predeceased by his sister, Margaret Nugent, John is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, John P. “Jack” Nugent III (fiancée Megan) of Jamesport and Daniel P. Nugent of Greenport; his sister, Susan Rosenberg of Port Jefferson; his nephew, William D. Holmes of Coram; his niece, Chelsea E. Holmes of Port Jefferson; and her daughter, Sage.

The family received friends Monday, May 19, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where services were also held toward the conclusion of the visitation, officiated by Caren Heacock.

Donations to North Fork Anglers would be appreciated. The club is going to add the donations to their annual Mattituck High School Senior Scholarship award and will be renaming it ‘The North Fork Anglers John Nugent Memorial Scholarship.’ Donations can be mailed to NFA Larry Welcome, P.O. Box 365, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

