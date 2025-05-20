Theresa Ann Olender of Coram, N.Y., formerly of Calverton, passed away Sunday, May 18. She was 95 years old.

Born in Derby, Conn., April 20, 1930, to Anna (Kosinski) and Fred Pepe, she graduated from Derby High School in 1947. After her schooling, she worked as a housekeeper. Family and friends fondly recall Ms. Olender’s love for bingo, the Riverhead senior center and Foxwood Village.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph P. Olender Sr.; her daughter Cynthia L. Piro; and her brothers, Fred Pepe and Carmen Pepe. Ms. Olender is survived by her children: Joanne Sommer, Joseph P. Olender Jr. and Cheryl (Mark) Mysak; her grandchildren: Anthony (Karyn) Landolfi, Dillion (Karen) Hansen, Melissa (Duncan) Weir, James (Debra) Landolfi, Jennifer (Kevin) Nohejl, Carri (Tom) Soika, Cherilynn (Ken) Parks, Michael (Lauren) Olender, Eric (Olivia) Olender, Michael J. (Jaclyn) Piro and Joseph Piro; her great-grandchildren: Ryan and Julia Hansen, Jillian and Karlie Nohejl, Anna and Sullivan Weir, Amy and Luke Soika, and Brendan Parks; her stepbrother, Joseph Svehlak; her sister-in-law, Eileen Pepe; and her son-in-law, Michael L. Piro.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service for Ms. Olender will be held Saturday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum, 2030 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, NY.

The family wishes to thank the staff of All-American Assisted Living of Coram; the therapists Natali, Stephanie and Taylor of Fox Rehabilitation; and the waitstaff of Popei’s at Coram for all of their care and compassion during Ms. Olender’s time living in Coram.

