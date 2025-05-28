Town unveils new trees and bathrooms at Veterans Memorial Park

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Riverhead veterans advisory committee at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, May 23, to commemorate 18 newly planted cherry blossom trees and memorial markers — each one dedicated to a veteran as part of the committee’s Cherry Blossom Tree Program.

The event also marked the official opening of brand new public restroom facilities just outside the Peconic Ice Rink — what town officials deemed a significant milestone in the continued development of the park.

“[It’s] something that may seem simple, but represents a big step forward for the comfort and usability of this park,” Councilman Ken Rothwell said, who is also the town board liaison to the veterans advisory committee. “This park is becoming what it’s always hoped to be: a place of pride, of peace and of purpose — a space where communities can gather, memories are honored and stories are told.”

There are now 50 cherry blossom trees total planted at the Calverton park, which represents a “living memorial” to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, Mr. Rothwell said.

Once these cherry blossom trees mature and are in bloom, Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard said Veterans Memorial Park will be “the Washington D.C. of the Northeast.”

Riverhead town officials said the addition of the new cherry blossom trees and public bathrooms is a big step forward for the continued development of Veterans Memorial Park (Ana Borruto photo).

The new public restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park, right outside of the Peconic Ice Rink (Ana Borruto photo).

The following veterans now have markers and their own cherry blossom tree at Veterans Memorial Park:

In honor of : Stephen J. Patterson — U.S. Army William Friszolowski — U.S. Navy Peter A. (Andy) Krajewski — U.S. Navy All Riverhead Rotarians who have served in the U.S. Navy Paul Trefimouich — U.S. Army

:

In loving memory of: Robert Davis Jr. — U.S. Navy Vincent Gianna — U.S. Navy Vincent L. Gianna — U.S. Navy Peter Krajewski — U.S. Army Jan J. Haupt — U.S. Navy Francis (Frank) Friszolowski — U.S. Navy Richard S. Olsen — U.S. Army National Guard Joseph Francis Comiskey — U.S. Navy Martin John Bodensky — U.S. Army Jerome Edgar Shaw — U.S. Navy William Cohen — U.S. Army Russell H. Cornell — U.S. Army Frank David Macksel — U.S. Navy



Elizabeth “Tippy” Macksel, wife of the late Frank Macksel, and Mr. Macksel’s sister, Nancy Camerer, were one of the many families who honored their loved ones with a memorial plaque and cherry blossom tree. The ribbon-cutting ceremony date was a significant one, Mrs. Macksel said, as her husband’s birthday and the anniversary of his passing are also this month.

Mr. Macksel, who passed away on May 31, 2020 at age 72, was born in Greenport, but was a lifelong Riverhead resident. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1966, where he studied auto mechanics at BOCES. His family said he proudly served his country as an airman mechanic in the U.S. Navy. An electrician by trade, Mr. Macksel went on to get his commercial driver’s license and became a bus driver for the Riverhead Central School District — after 16 years working for the school district, he retired in 2004.

“My brother went from Greenland to Bermuda … He was stern, but he was a loving man,” said Ms. Camerer “[He] would be very proud.”