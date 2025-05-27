Donald P. Cocks of Mattituck passed away comfortably in his bed at home, with his wife and two kids by his side, on Monday, May 19, 2025. He was 73 years old.

Donald was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Mineola, N.Y., to Ann (Dick) and Arthur C. Cocks. He was one of three children. Raised in Port Washington, N.Y., he graduated from Paul D. Schreiber High School with the Class of 1969.

On April 19, 1973, in St. Petersburg, Fla., Donald married the love of his life Nancy Ann White. Together they would have two children and make their home in Mattituck, where they have lived for the past 45 years.

In his professional career, Donald worked as a marina operations manager and mechanic for Island Boatyard on Shelter Island for the past 20-plus years. Prior to that, he worked for Matt-A-Mar Marina in Mattituck for 20 years.

Donald is survived by his wife Nancy; children Derek Cocks of Mattituck and Allison Staron (Timothy) of Southold; grandchildren Olive Gerard, Andrew Staron and Jacob Staron; and siblings Arthur Cocks (Barbara) of Corbett, N.Y., and Carole Sapienza (Joe) of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

The family has chosen to remember Donald’s life privately at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

