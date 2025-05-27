Bruce Fitch Sanford passed away Friday, May 23, and lived a life full of dedication and service to his family and community.

The son of Dorothy (Raylor) and Walter H. Sanford, Bruce grew up in Riverhead, attending Riverhead schools and graduating in 1959. He and his wife, Janet, started dating during their freshman year and were voted “Class Couple.” During his high school years, Bruce was an excellent athlete, excelling in baseball, football and basketball.

Bruce attended Dean College in Franklin, Mass., and worked briefly as an agricultural inspector before joining the Army, where he served for four years. After returning to Riverhead, he entered banking at Riverhead Savings Bank, where he became a senior vice president and security officer. He was well-respected and beloved by his coworkers and the community.

From the age of 14, Bruce became an avid fan of stock car racing, and Saturday nights found him at the local Riverhead race track. This hobby led him to an impressive collection of models, wall art, photos and photo albums. Two items on his bucket list he fulfilled were working with the restoration team of Charlie Jarzombek’s Vega and actually getting behind the wheel to race a Legend car at Riverhead Raceway.

Bruce was well known in the community, frequenting and supporting local businesses: Snowflake, Jerry and the Mermaid, Papa Nick’s, Rendezvous, Lolly’s Hut, book stores and 7-11, to name a few. People would greet him by name and have his order ready for him.

He was a devoted and involved family man — a son, husband, brother, father and Pop-Pop — who showed unconditional love and support, and who was always the biggest fan and cheerleader for his people.

Bruce was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Ferguson, and is survived by his wife, Janet Sanford; his three children: Bonnie (Paul) Clapprood, Bruce W. Sanford and Wendy (Tom) Columbus; and his sister, Shirley Braun. He was a devoted Pop-Pop to Amanda, Bruce R., Andrew (AJ), Tyler, Tanner and Brycen.

For all his family and friends, the memories of time spent with Bruce will forever be cherished.

Paid post