William Joseph Charles McCandless of Riverhead passed away in Middle Island Thursday, May 22, 2025. He was 87 years old.

Born in Binghamton, N.Y., Aug. 17, 1937, to Agnes (Cerwinski) and William McCandless, he earned his master’s degree and went on to be a mechanical engineer at MLA Engineering.

Mr. McCandless is survived by his wife, Virginia (née Mink); his children, Sarah McCandless and Kevin McCandless; his brother, Warren McCandless; and two granddaughters, Olivia and Madeline.

Visitation was held Monday, May 26, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 27, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church.

Paid post