Stella Marie Sayre of Flanders passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025. She was 79 years old.

She was born in Poland May 10, 1946, to Stanislawa (Bytys) and Zdzislaw Sampolski. In 2018, she married Frank Sayre. Family and friends recall Ms. Sayre’s fondness for gardening.

She is survived by her son, Jarodslaw Sawioki; her daughter, Katarzyna Pietruczuk; her seven grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service in her honor was held May 28 at Edgewood Cemetery in Bridgehampton.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.