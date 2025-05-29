Alan Jeseph Croce

Alan Joseph Croce of Mount Sinai, N.Y., a retired undersheriff with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and former commissioner with the New York State Commission of Corrections, passed away Wednesday, May 28. He was 89 years old.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 31, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

Entombment with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Donations to the Long Island State Veterans Home would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.