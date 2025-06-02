Daniel T. Wiwczar, 86, of Wading River passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Born Dec. 30, 1938, to Michael Wiwczar and Stella Schwonic, Daniel was a lifelong resident of Wading River. He was the devoted husband of the late Elizabeth Wiwczar and a beloved father to Timothy, Bernard and Colleen. As a cherished brother to Walter and a proud great-grandfather of 11, his love and kindness left an enduring impact on his family and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 4, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River, followed by interment at Wading River Cemetery.

Daniel will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.