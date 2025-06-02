Doris Jenese Goff, lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center Saturday, May 31, 2025. She was 63 years old.

She was born in Riverhead Aug. 11, 1961, to Dorothy (Smith) and William Goff. After graduating from Riverhead High School, she became a home health caretaker.

Ms. Goff is survived by her son, Dearra Seymore; and her siblings: Peggy Henderson, Hazel Goff, Ethel Griffin, Ella Horne, Irving Goff and Monique Goff.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, where a memorial service will follow immediately. Interment will be at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.