Joan Madlyne Fleischman, lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025. She was 92.

She was born in Riverhead Oct. 15, 1932, to Madlyne (Peterson) and John C. Seaman. After graduating from high school, she went on to become a teacher’s aide at Riverhead Central School District. Ms. Fleischman was also a member of First Congregational Church in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her husband, Russel Fleischman; her sons, Karl Fleischman and Russel Fleischman Jr.; and her brother, John “Jack” Seaman; she is survived by her daughter, Joan (Robert) Andruszkiewicz; her three grandchildren: Kara (David) Paulos, Kevin Andruszkiewicz and Tim Andruszkiewicz; and her two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ella.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held for Ms. Fleischman Monday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

Donations to East End Hospice and First Congregational Church in her name would be appreciated.

