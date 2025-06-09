Kenneth J. Nash Sr. of Calverton, formerly of Riverhead, passed away Thursday, June 5, at North Shore University Hospital. He was 69.

Born in Riverhead April 17, 1954, to Daniel and Frances (Johnson) Nash, he graduated from the Riverhead School District and worked as a truck driver for 40 years.

Mr. Nash is survived by his wife, Kim E. (Murray) Nash; his children: Kenneth Jr., Kyle, Kerry and Trinda; his brothers: Danny, Evern and Arnell; his sisters: Evette, Sandra, Ruth and Vanessa; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed immediately by a funeral service. Interment will be held as a private cremation.