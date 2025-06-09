Riverhead News-Review reporter wins big at PCLI

Multimedia reporter Ana Borruto holds her PCLI awards at the banquet Thursday. (Credit: courtesy)

Your hometown papers rocked the annual Press club of Long Island (PCLI) awards dinner on the evening of June 5.

Held at the Fox Hollow Restaurant & Hotel in Woodbury, the well-attended annual event is meant to celebrate and highlight journalistic excellence from Long Island’s newspaper, magazine, digital and radio communities.

Riverhead News-Review reporter Ana Borruto picked up a first-place award for Education Reporting for her story Concerns raised over Juneteenth essay contest and a third place for Investigative Reporting for the article: Vineyard View tenants face displacement due to mold.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive awards for these two particular stories that are all about amplifying marginalized voices in the North Fork and Riverhead communities – those who want and need to be heard,” Ms. Borruto said. “I’m proud to work with such a passionate, dedicated group of people who handle our hyperlocal coverage with immense care and understand how much it means to our readers.”

Times Review Media Group overall had a spectacular evening at the PCLI gala. TRMG’s five brands took home a dozen awards between the trio of newspapers — The Suffolk Times, The Riverhead News-Review, and the Shelter Island Reporter — and Northforker and Southforker magazines.

Representing weekly community papers and websites across Long Island, and Newsday, PCLI awarded the Suffolk Times the prestigious Best Community Weekly Newspaper award, about which PCLI judges commented, “This newspaper has it all. Hyper-local news in the community, community voices, local sports. It is also extremely well designed, eye-catching, and easy to read. All great qualities for readers in the local community.”

The Shelter Island Reporter won the special Robert W. Green Public Service Award. This prize is for a publication in Nassau and Suffolk counties that has dedicated its work to serving every facet of its community.

Also, the Reporter’s editor Ambrose Clancy was singled out, winning first place honors for Columns, as well as the coveted Reporter of the Year award. About the latter, the judges noted: “This was a slam dunk! The writer had us hooked on every story in the first paragraph, and then the stories just got better. It did not matter whether it was news, features or profiles, this writer’s creative way of telling a story deserves this recognition.”

TRMG’s lifestyle magazines, Northforker and Southforker were honored with six awards:

“Our goal is to produce the most compelling community journalism. We are honored that our news and lifestyle brands were recognized for excellence by the Press Club of Long Island,” said Times Review Media Group publisher Andrew Olsen. “We have an incredibly talented team that is committed to producing the very best work for our readers. We were honored to take home so many awards across categories and are incredibly proud of our team.”