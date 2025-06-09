Lois Catrina Carson Seay of Forest City, N.C., formerly of Riverhead, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 4, 2025, at her residence. She was 104 years old.

She was born May 5, 1921, in Cheraw, S.C., the daughter of William and Hattie Carson. Lois was a member of First Baptist Church of Riverhead for many years, where she led the Sunbeam Choir and participated in numerous ministries. She was a devoted member of the Eastern Star and the director of the Riverhead Senior Nutrition Center, where she became a great champion of the elderly. She enjoyed gardening and arts and crafts, along with spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Albert E. Seay Sr., and one son, Albert E. Seay Jr.

She is survived by three sons: Carlton, Jesse and Bryant Seay, all of Riverhead; three daughters: Dolores Mayo of Forest City; Saundra (Mark) Watkins of Bowie, Md.; and Kari Gainey of Riverhead; as well as by 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and one brother, Dr. John Carson of Brentwood, Calif. As the matriarch of the Carson family, she also leaves many other cherished family members and friends who will treasure her memory.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Union Hill Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C.

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Dolores Mayo, P.O. Box 994, Forest City, NC 28043.

