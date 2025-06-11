Dianna E. Hendrickson of Calverton, formerly of Farmingdale, passed away at South Shore University Hospital Tuesday, June 10, 2025. She was 88.

She was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Elmont, N.Y., to Loretta (Healy) and Arthur Borman. She married Arthur Hendrickson Sr. and was a homemaker and affiliated with the Baiting Hollow Church Thrift Shop.

Family and friends recall Ms. Hendrickson’s love for pottery, gardening, painting and art.

Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by her children: Arthur Hendrickson Jr., Michael Hendrickson and Judy Hendrickson; her sister, Marilyn Schlueck; eight grandchildren; and 13, soon to be 14, great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Friday, June 13, at 3 p.m. at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church. Interment will be at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.