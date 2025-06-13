Michael C. Meyran of Mattituck passed away Wednesday, June 4, 2025. He was 53 years old.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor David Cassato.

The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Kanas Center for Hospice Care (c/o East End Hospice) or Kait’s Angels would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

