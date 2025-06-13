In loving memory of Raiden Spellman of Riverhead, who died March 4, 2025. The lightning bolt in our hearts; a smile that turns the darkest nights into day; the beauty in a storm.

Raiden Spellman was born to Candace M Cavaliere and Brandon E. Spellman on Saturday, June 4, 2005. Lightning struck that day and we were witnesses to living electricity.

Raiden achieved excellence in singing and cooking by receiving awards for his passion and creativity. He was an honor roll student who had a love for acting and being in plays in school. Raiden was a fish out of water who loved to swim for hours.

He had the biggest heart and was always there to help whenever he was needed. Your life was that much more enriched by having been in contact with him. His laugh, his smile, his wit, all combined to make an unforgettable person you had no choice but to love.

Raiden attended Riverhead High School for his freshman year before moving to Durham, N.C. and graduating from C.E. Jordan High School in 2023.

He now flies over his two brothers Matthew Cavaliere and Brandon Spellman Jr. as well as his three sisters Domonique Spellman, Sabrina Spellman and Natalie Cavaliere.

Visitation, prayer and funeral services and a celebration of life were held in Raleigh, N.C.

