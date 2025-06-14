John E. Knight Sr. of Flanders, formerly of Southampton, died at home June 13, 2025. He was 75.

In loving memory of John Knight, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, who passed away surrounded by those who loved him.

A man of quiet strength and endless generosity, John was the beloved husband of Kathy Knight and the proud father of five children. He was also a cherished brother and a grandfather to seven adoring grandchildren. For over two decades, John faithfully served his community through his work at Peconic Bay Hospital where he played a vital behind-the-scenes role in keeping the hospital running, supporting the life-saving work done within its walls and providing comfort to the sick through his steady, dependable presence. John had a gift for fixing just about anything and a heart big enough to hold everyone who needed a helping hand. He found joy in the simple moments, especially giving tractor rides to his grandchildren across the family land, where laughter and love left tire tracks that won’t fade. His life was a testament to humility, service, and love. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

“I’m a mechanic! I was born with my heart on my sleeve, a fire in my soul, a wrench in my hands, and a mouth I can’t control.”

A memorial will be held Monday, June 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Paid post