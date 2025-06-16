In loving memory of Iris Evelyn Secord Yaskal born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Middletown, N.Y., and passed away peacefully on June 14, 2025 at her daughter’s home in Aquebogue, where she resided for 12 years, surrounded by love.

The daughter of Evelyn Secord and Turk Catazone, Iris was a force to be reckoned with—opinionated, strong-willed, and deeply independent. She lived life fiercely and unapologetically, always on her own terms.

Iris began her career as a stewardess (flight attendant) for Colonial Airlines and later Eastern Airlines. After marrying her beloved husband, Capt. Bernard Yaskal, an airline pilot for Trans Caribbean and subsequently American Airlines, Iris boldly reinvented her career. She returned to school and earned her Associates Degree in Applied Science in Nursing from Farmingdale College, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Stony Brook University, and her Masters in Community Health Education from Adelphi University. She also held both LPN and RN certifications.

Dedicated to the care of others, Iris spent many years working in outpatient therapy at the Islip Clinic before relocating to Virginia to be closer to her daughter and only grandson. There, she continued her work in healthcare at Southern State and Western State hospitals.

Iris and Bernie were the proud parents of two children: Randy Beth Eve Yaskal Pitrowski (Bill) and Todd Harrison Yaskal. She was a devoted and loving grandmother to her grandson, Jaison Abrahm Burke. She was also deeply loved by her feline companion of 18 years, Smudge Yaskal.

A celebration of Iris’s life and her burial at Calverton National Cemetery will take place one year from the date of her passing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to East End Hospice.

