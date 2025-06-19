Robert Louis “Bo” Hansen

He was 91 years old when he died. Born March 1, 1934, son of Louis and Susan (Gondola) Hansen of Riverhead. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1952 and played bassoon in Howard Hovey’s Band.

Mr. Hansen’s military career began at the United States Naval Training Center at Bainbridge, Md. in 1954. The sailor joined up with Construction Battalion Unit MCB-5 known as the “Seabees” and shipped out to the Pacific. His adventures took him to Wake Island, Guam, Hong Kong, Subic Bay in the Philippines, and Chichijima among the Bonin Islands of Japan. His work was extraordinarily detailed, building runways, generating electrical power, carpentry and communications. In recognition of his successes, he received a Letter of Commendation from Command for his resourcefulness and ingenuity, which exemplified the Seabee motto “Can Do!”

After returning to the States, in 1958 Mr. Hansen worked at Col. Francis S. Gabreski Airbase in Westhampton Beach for 12 years installing and maintaining fire control systems for the Boeing CIM-10 Bomarc., a supersonic long-range surface-to-air missile.

Mr. Hansen wedded Anita Havens in 1960 and celebrated with a reception at the Canoe Place Inn of Hampton Bays. They built a home just off Flanders Road on property of his in-laws Mr. and Mrs. “Ted” Havens of Flanders. The family grew with three boys in the peaceful neighborhood of Chauncey Havens Rd.

In 1970, the New York Telephone Company was pleased to welcome Mr. Hansen aboard its “line gang,” setting telephone poles and copper cables on Eastern Long Island from Riverhead to Montauk. After a lengthy career of 40 years, he retired in 2009 at the age of 75 as senior construction coordinator.

In his free-time “Bo” loved bowling and was a pinsetter at the Riverhead Polish Hall. Once he found himself keeping score for Andy Varipapa. He shot darts and billiards locally. He also coached and inspired the boys of Riverhead Little League. In slow pitch softball at Stotsky Park, he played first base for the Loyal Order of the Moose, of which he was a fraternity member for 25 years.

Mr. Hansen is survived by his wife Anita of Fort Myers, Fla.; three sons: Mark and Carl of Flanders and Kris and Kristina (Mihochi) of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; and three granddaughters: Rachel, Melissa and Lauren. He leaves fond memories of countless friends throughout his life.

Cremation and funeral services are private and entrusted to the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. In lieu of flowers please donate in memoriam to: Flanders Fire Department and Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

