Michael Inzerillo of Aquebogue died in the hospital June 13, 2025. He was 80.

Born in Brooklyn Dec. 8, 1944, he was the son of Michael P. Inzerillo and Josephine Collica. He is survived by his sister Frances Inzerillo and brothers Jack Inzerillo and Joseph Inzerillo.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 23 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24 at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.