Riverhead resident Barbara Ann Lebkuecher died June 18, 2025, in Riverhead. She was 88 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, July 20, 1936, she was the daughter of Joseph Musso and Grace Sion. She earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a bookkeeper at North Fork Nursery in Jamesport.

Predeceased by her sister Janet, Ms. Lebkuecher is survived by her husband, Joseph Peter Lebkuecher Jr.; and her children, Joseph Peter Lebkuecher III and his wife Kathy, as well as James Lebkuecher; her grandchildren Roy (CaraLee) Lebkuecher, Harry Lebkuecher, and Charles Lebkuecher; and a great-granddaughter, Kit Ellen Lebkuecher.

The family will receive visitors at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on June 22, 2025, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m. A prayer service will be held on June 23 at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery, located at 111 Old Country Road, Westbury, N.Y., at 12:30 p.m.

