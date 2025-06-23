Douglas M. Terry, eldest son of the late Richard C. and Sara B. (Hill) Terry, U.S. Navy veteran, direct descendant of the founders of Southold, Long Island, whose pedigree include Hallock, Reeve, Young and many other first families passed June 16, 2025 after a brief illness. He was 86 years old.

Surviving are his wife Betty; children Bonnie, Leisha and Scott; brothers Richard and Frederick and sister Jean; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead, Wednesday, June 25 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. A funeral service on June 26 will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Baiting Hollow Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for the Douglas Terry Memorial Scholarship fund found on gofundme.com.

