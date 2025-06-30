Education

Graduation 2025: Hats off to SWR High School graduates

By Riverhead News-Review

Portraits of Achievement

Eden YiYa Hu – Valedictorian

GPA: 104.56 (weighted)

College: Yale University

Major: Biology

Throughout her high school years, Eden has dedicated herself to her extracurriculars and the furthering of her education.

She volunteered for Global Awareness, and she was the YoungArts 2025 Writing/Fiction winner, achieved one national silver medal and three regional gold keys in the 2025 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and is recognized as both a National Merit Commended Student and an AP Scholar with Distinction. Eden also participated in a high school research program at Brookhaven National Lab last summer, during which she helped research magnet temperatures of NSLS-II particle accelerators. 

In addition to her extensive academic achievements, Eden is also an accomplished violinist. From grades 8 through 12, she was part of the Manhattan School of Music PreCollege Program. She was a member of the NYSSMA All-State String Orchestra, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, the Orpheus Ensemble, chamber orchestra and the Long Island String Festival Association, New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education and Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association festivals. Likewise, Eden participated in the Rushmore Music Festival, played in the Shoreham-Wading River Youth Ensemble and was a North Shore Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition finalist. 

To commend her for her many achievements, Shoreham-Wading River High School awarded her Underclassmen Recognition Awards for Excellence in the subjects of English, science, orchestra and history. As a result of her dedication, Eden is now poised to pursue an undergraduate degree in biology, with plans to get a doctorate in pharmacy degree and then go into pharmaceutical research.

Kerrin McGuire – Salutatorian

GPA: 104.47 (weighted)

College: University of Virginia

Major: Nursing

Kerrin has amassed impressive academic achievements during her time at Shoreham-Wading River High School.

She has completed 13 AP courses; served as president of the National Honor Society; was a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society; was a senior trainer at Natural Helpers; a member of Students Against Destructive Behaviors; was a member of the Women in Science and Engineering club; was a member of the chamber orchestra since ninth grade; and was a member of the National English Honor Society. Kerrin has earned principal’s list recognition every quarter since the start of ninth grade. Additionally, she has received gold excellence in the subjects of math, social studies, science, English, physical education and Spanish; the AP Scholar with Distinction Award; the College Board National Rural/Small Town Recognition; and Suffolk Zone Athletic Honors. 

She also played on the JV girls’ soccer team in the ninth grade, the varsity girls’ cross country team during her junior and senior high school years, the varsity girls’ winter track team for all four high school years, and the varsity girls’ lacrosse since the eighth grade. While juggling school and extracurriculars, Kerrin also worked year-round at Peconic Ice Rinks. An avid and dedicated member of her community, Kerrin worked as a lifeguard at Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, a sleepaway camp for children and adults with disabilities. She volunteered for her school’s open house nights, sold tickets and concessions for Tri-M Music Honor Society events and worked with nonprofits like AGAPE and Kids Need More — programs that, respectively, collect donations to give lunches to students in need and raise funds for children with cancer. Her efforts on behalf of her community have culminated in her receiving the Thomas Cutinella Foundation 2024 Service Award. 

Having trail-blazed through her many accomplishments over the last few years at Shoreham-Wading River High School, Kerrin is excited to begin the next chapter of her life at the University of Virginia, where she hopes to study nursing as a first step toward her end goal of becoming a pediatric nurse anesthetist.

Scenes from commencement

Photos by Nicole Wagner

List of Shoreham-Wading River Graduates

Haylie Abrams

James Alvarenga-Pineda

Maggie Andersen

Aubrey Anderson

Ellie Arena

Christian Baas

Grace Barra

Alyssa Bell

Benjamin Benson

Chloe Bergen

Jocelynn Besold

Benjamin Borkowski

Daniel Breuer

Amariah Burtts

Jacob Carberry

Leah Carberry

Tyler Carros

Michael Casey

Sean Casey

Franky Chaimowitz

Christian Andre Cherizard

Christopher Daniel Cherizard

Annalia Clemente

Michael Clemente

Anthony Coggiano

Kaylee Colantropo

Giovanna Costa

Andrew Costello

Abigail Curry

Caroline D’Andrea

Alyssandra Darin

Nicholas Dean

Anthony DeLuca

Trey Dietz

Connor DiMasi

Emma Donnelly

Charlotte Erb

Jack Faulkner

Thalia Ferrara

Lucas Ferruggia

Massimo Ferruggia

Brendan Friedlander

Amelia Garcia

Lindsay Gawreluk

Ava Gengler

Emma Granshaw

Katherine Grzymala

Kayla Guercia

Theodore Haarke

Cooper Hagen

Megan Halloran

Timothy Hammer

Abigail Haverty

Jake Heins

Emily Herr

Anthony Higgins

Eden Yiyah Hu

Michael Huebner

Selene Hunt

Michael Iberger

Chloe Jaeger

Kayla Jonke

Adam Joos

Kate Kadletz

Deniz Karaytug

Ava Kershis

Nooria Khan

Alex Khelawan

Grayce Kitchen

Kristopher Koerner

Marian Kulak

Katelyn Lahey

Cole Lange

Alexa Langenhahn

Adam LaRosa

Joseph Leo

Abigail Leonard

Morgan Lesiewicz

Lauren Lewis

Ava Licata

Sabrina Lisica

Camryn Loguercio

Giovanni Lombardi

Emma Losee

Mery Macias Espinosa

Naomi Madrid

Tamar Madrid

Brandon Maldonado-Morales

Jayden Mangelli

Reese Marcario

Anna Marino

Julianna Marturiello

Jacob Masullo

Victoria McCarthy

Christian McClain

Dylan McClelland

Kerrin McGuire

Jack McInnes

Michael McMullan

Liam McQuade

Salvatore Meli

Emily Miltz

Grace Minarik

Anna Minetti

Riley Minnion

Lee Minty

Kaitlynn Monaghan

Patrick Morano

Katelyn Morello

Mary Moreno

William Morgan

Aidan Morrison

Samantha Murtha

Jocelyn Nastasi

Julianna O’Neill

Danielle O’Sullivan

Johanna Ochsenfeld

Giovanna Olivo

Caroline Panasci

Charles Pedersen

Damian Perez

Jacob Perrone

Brody Pisco

Angelina Price

Hannah Rafuse

Emma Raleigh

Alex Raynor

Aidan Reilly

Kate Rettman

Jack Rhein

Noah Ricciardi

Katelyn Roberts

Savannah Roth

Ela Ryan

Athena Sartain

Ryan Saville

Katelyn Schaefer

Kyle Schiff

Joei Sciremammano

Alexandra Seletskaya

Keegan Sellner

Leigha Serio

Patrick Shea

Cameron Sheedy

Spencer Smith

Thomas Smith

Sophia Stadler

Kyle Stella

Alexandra Sulz

Luke Tannenbaum

Chase Tarantino

Nicolette Troisi

Chase Van Houten

Erin Vedder

Ava Weingartner

Cole Wetzel

Andrew Whaley-Leichthammer

Andrew Wicks

Jarrell Winston

Hannah Wyszomierski

Rebecca Zoraksh

