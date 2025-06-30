Graduation 2025: Hats off to SWR High School graduates
Portraits of Achievement
Eden YiYa Hu – Valedictorian
GPA: 104.56 (weighted)
College: Yale University
Major: Biology
Throughout her high school years, Eden has dedicated herself to her extracurriculars and the furthering of her education.
She volunteered for Global Awareness, and she was the YoungArts 2025 Writing/Fiction winner, achieved one national silver medal and three regional gold keys in the 2025 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and is recognized as both a National Merit Commended Student and an AP Scholar with Distinction. Eden also participated in a high school research program at Brookhaven National Lab last summer, during which she helped research magnet temperatures of NSLS-II particle accelerators.
In addition to her extensive academic achievements, Eden is also an accomplished violinist. From grades 8 through 12, she was part of the Manhattan School of Music PreCollege Program. She was a member of the NYSSMA All-State String Orchestra, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, the Orpheus Ensemble, chamber orchestra and the Long Island String Festival Association, New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education and Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association festivals. Likewise, Eden participated in the Rushmore Music Festival, played in the Shoreham-Wading River Youth Ensemble and was a North Shore Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Competition finalist.
To commend her for her many achievements, Shoreham-Wading River High School awarded her Underclassmen Recognition Awards for Excellence in the subjects of English, science, orchestra and history. As a result of her dedication, Eden is now poised to pursue an undergraduate degree in biology, with plans to get a doctorate in pharmacy degree and then go into pharmaceutical research.
Kerrin McGuire – Salutatorian
GPA: 104.47 (weighted)
College: University of Virginia
Major: Nursing
Kerrin has amassed impressive academic achievements during her time at Shoreham-Wading River High School.
She has completed 13 AP courses; served as president of the National Honor Society; was a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society; was a senior trainer at Natural Helpers; a member of Students Against Destructive Behaviors; was a member of the Women in Science and Engineering club; was a member of the chamber orchestra since ninth grade; and was a member of the National English Honor Society. Kerrin has earned principal’s list recognition every quarter since the start of ninth grade. Additionally, she has received gold excellence in the subjects of math, social studies, science, English, physical education and Spanish; the AP Scholar with Distinction Award; the College Board National Rural/Small Town Recognition; and Suffolk Zone Athletic Honors.
She also played on the JV girls’ soccer team in the ninth grade, the varsity girls’ cross country team during her junior and senior high school years, the varsity girls’ winter track team for all four high school years, and the varsity girls’ lacrosse since the eighth grade. While juggling school and extracurriculars, Kerrin also worked year-round at Peconic Ice Rinks. An avid and dedicated member of her community, Kerrin worked as a lifeguard at Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, a sleepaway camp for children and adults with disabilities. She volunteered for her school’s open house nights, sold tickets and concessions for Tri-M Music Honor Society events and worked with nonprofits like AGAPE and Kids Need More — programs that, respectively, collect donations to give lunches to students in need and raise funds for children with cancer. Her efforts on behalf of her community have culminated in her receiving the Thomas Cutinella Foundation 2024 Service Award.
Having trail-blazed through her many accomplishments over the last few years at Shoreham-Wading River High School, Kerrin is excited to begin the next chapter of her life at the University of Virginia, where she hopes to study nursing as a first step toward her end goal of becoming a pediatric nurse anesthetist.
Scenes from commencement
Photos by Nicole Wagner
List of Shoreham-Wading River Graduates
Haylie Abrams
James Alvarenga-Pineda
Maggie Andersen
Aubrey Anderson
Ellie Arena
Christian Baas
Grace Barra
Alyssa Bell
Benjamin Benson
Chloe Bergen
Jocelynn Besold
Benjamin Borkowski
Daniel Breuer
Amariah Burtts
Jacob Carberry
Leah Carberry
Tyler Carros
Michael Casey
Sean Casey
Franky Chaimowitz
Christian Andre Cherizard
Christopher Daniel Cherizard
Annalia Clemente
Michael Clemente
Anthony Coggiano
Kaylee Colantropo
Giovanna Costa
Andrew Costello
Abigail Curry
Caroline D’Andrea
Alyssandra Darin
Nicholas Dean
Anthony DeLuca
Trey Dietz
Connor DiMasi
Emma Donnelly
Charlotte Erb
Jack Faulkner
Thalia Ferrara
Lucas Ferruggia
Massimo Ferruggia
Brendan Friedlander
Amelia Garcia
Lindsay Gawreluk
Ava Gengler
Emma Granshaw
Katherine Grzymala
Kayla Guercia
Theodore Haarke
Cooper Hagen
Megan Halloran
Timothy Hammer
Abigail Haverty
Jake Heins
Emily Herr
Anthony Higgins
Eden Yiyah Hu
Michael Huebner
Selene Hunt
Michael Iberger
Chloe Jaeger
Kayla Jonke
Adam Joos
Kate Kadletz
Deniz Karaytug
Ava Kershis
Nooria Khan
Alex Khelawan
Grayce Kitchen
Kristopher Koerner
Marian Kulak
Katelyn Lahey
Cole Lange
Alexa Langenhahn
Adam LaRosa
Joseph Leo
Abigail Leonard
Morgan Lesiewicz
Lauren Lewis
Ava Licata
Sabrina Lisica
Camryn Loguercio
Giovanni Lombardi
Emma Losee
Mery Macias Espinosa
Naomi Madrid
Tamar Madrid
Brandon Maldonado-Morales
Jayden Mangelli
Reese Marcario
Anna Marino
Julianna Marturiello
Jacob Masullo
Victoria McCarthy
Christian McClain
Dylan McClelland
Kerrin McGuire
Jack McInnes
Michael McMullan
Liam McQuade
Salvatore Meli
Emily Miltz
Grace Minarik
Anna Minetti
Riley Minnion
Lee Minty
Kaitlynn Monaghan
Patrick Morano
Katelyn Morello
Mary Moreno
William Morgan
Aidan Morrison
Samantha Murtha
Jocelyn Nastasi
Julianna O’Neill
Danielle O’Sullivan
Johanna Ochsenfeld
Giovanna Olivo
Caroline Panasci
Charles Pedersen
Damian Perez
Jacob Perrone
Brody Pisco
Angelina Price
Hannah Rafuse
Emma Raleigh
Alex Raynor
Aidan Reilly
Kate Rettman
Jack Rhein
Noah Ricciardi
Katelyn Roberts
Savannah Roth
Ela Ryan
Athena Sartain
Ryan Saville
Katelyn Schaefer
Kyle Schiff
Joei Sciremammano
Alexandra Seletskaya
Keegan Sellner
Leigha Serio
Patrick Shea
Cameron Sheedy
Spencer Smith
Thomas Smith
Sophia Stadler
Kyle Stella
Alexandra Sulz
Luke Tannenbaum
Chase Tarantino
Nicolette Troisi
Chase Van Houten
Erin Vedder
Ava Weingartner
Cole Wetzel
Andrew Whaley-Leichthammer
Andrew Wicks
Jarrell Winston
Hannah Wyszomierski
Rebecca Zoraksh