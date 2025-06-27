Graduation 2025: Hats off to Riverhead Charter High School graduates

Congratulations to the 2025 graduating class of the Riverhead Charter School. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Portraits of Achievement

Stephanie Llamas – Valedictorian GPA: 96.37 (unweighted) College: St. John’s University Major: Legal studies Stephanie has attended Riverhead Charter High School since the seventh grade, and during that time, she has committed herself to her studies, commitments and extracurriculars.

She has a wide array of interests, citing her passions for soccer, art, mock trial, math and music. She is proud to have been a member of the girls’ varsity flag football team, and to have been selected as a captain on the girls junior varsity soccer team. Throughout her high school career, she has also been an active member of HALSA, chorus, mock trial, National Honor Society and Student Government. Additionally, Stephanie frequently gives back to her community by serving at her local church, teaching Catechism, and participating in local beach cleanups; she likewise gives back to her school, having helped Riverhead Charter High School through the various community service events it has hosted throughout the year.

Stephanie will pursue a degree at St. John’s University in legal studies, with a potential minor in either criminal justice or business. “I chose this major because of the … inspiration that I received from my mock trial teacher, Ms. Theo, who helped me better understand the legal process and what it means to be a lawyer,” she said. “I’m also motivated by my parents, who inspire me to pursue all of my dreams and accomplish what they couldn’t.”

Hannah Rivers – Salutatorian GPA: 91.30 (unweighted) College: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Major: Biology Attending Riverhead Charter High School since the eighth grade, Hannah has dedicated herself to the pursuit of her academics, the extracurriculars she commits herself to and the support she provides her community through assisting those in need.

She is the president of the Student Government and secretary of the National Honor Society. Additionally, she serves as the president of the Black Student Union, where she has helped to organize and facilitate several events throughout her high school career that have aided in the raising of funds for the school. In tandem with her dedication to uplifting and supporting those around her, Hannah is also a gifted athlete, having been the captain of Riverhead Charter High School’s intramural volleyball and basketball teams, as well as the captain of its varsity girls’ flag football team, varsity cross country team and junior varsity girls’ soccer team.

In the coming fall, she looks forward to attending North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to further her love of learning, specifically in the field of biology. “Inspired by my peers and mentors,” Hannah said of her future in higher education and beyond, “I plan to study biology with the goal of becoming a pediatric ophthalmologist.”

Scenes from commencement

Photos by Ana Borruto

List of Riverhead Charter School Graduates