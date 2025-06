Edward W. Mahon of Riverhead passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025. He was 81 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 25 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Father Mickey Bancroft.

Interment with U.S. Marine Corps Honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.